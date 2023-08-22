Japanese premier orders preparations amid North Korea’s satellite launch plans

TOKYO, August 22. /TASS/. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida urged the authorities to prepare for a possible contingency and take all the necessary measures in connection with North Korea’s plans to launch a military satellite, the Japanese government said on Tuesday.

Relevant services and agencies were tasked with gathering and analyzing all available information, as well as with cooperating with the United States and South Korea in a bid to persuade Pyongyang to give up its plans.

The coast guard of Japan said it had been informed about North Korea’s plans to conduct a satellite launch between August 24 and August 31, the Kyodo news agency reported earlier in the day. The presumed launched is expected to be a retry of the failed launch in late May, which was expected to put a military reconnaissance satellite into the orbit.

On May 31, North Korea attempted to launch its first military reconnaissance satellite. The Chollima-1 rocket carrying the Malligyong-1 military reconnaissance satellite fell into the Yellow Sea due to second-stage engine issues and fuel instability. The North Korean authorities announced plans to carry out another launch in the near future after troubleshooting the relevant issues.

The South Korean intelligence said that North Korea was preparing for "various provocations," including launches of an intercontinental ballistic missile and of a military reconnaissance satellite.