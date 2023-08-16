Trump’s case in Georgia court scheduled for March 4

NEW YORK, August 16. /TASS/. Fani Willis, district attorney of Fulton County, Georgia, has proposed to set the court date for a case against ex-US President Donald Trump on interfering in the presidential election process for March 4, 2024.

A document published in the Fulton County court database notes that proceedings will begin on March 4, 2024.

Willis also said that Trump and other suspects must arrive in court for the formal arraignment in early September.

Trump and 18 others are accused of a racketeering scheme that sought to subvert the results of the 2020 election and face charges of election fraud, racketeering and other violations. Willis said the defendants "engaged in a criminal racketeering enterprise to overturn Georgia's presidential election result subsequent to the indictment." The charges brought against Trump in Georgia are punishable by at least 20 years behind bars.