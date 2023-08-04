Saudi Arabia confirms intention to hold consultations on Ukraine

DUBAI, August 4. /TASS/. Saudi Arabia has confirmed its intention to provide a venue for consultations on settling the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the meeting will be held at the level of national security advisers who will convene in Jeddah on August 5.

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia hosts a meeting for the National Security Advisors and representatives of a number of countries on the Ukrainian crisis in Jeddah on Saturday 18 Muharram 1445 (H) corresponding to 5 August 2023," the news agency’s statement said.

The meeting will be held on the initiative of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud who wants "to contribute to reaching a solution that will result in permanent peace" and supports "all efforts and initiatives aiming to reduce the impacts of the crisis and its humanitarian repercussions." The news agency notes that the Saudi Arabian government hopes that the consultations in Jeddah will help find the means to settle the conflict peacefully.

On July 29, the Wall Street Journal, citing sources, reported that on August 5-6 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia planned to hold talks on Ukraine with the participation of Western countries. According to the sources, high-ranking officials from 30 countries were slated to attend the meeting, including Brazil, the UK, India, China, the US, Turkey, South Africa, EU countries; however, Russia will not be represented. Earlier, Kiev announced the discussion of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s "peace formula" in Saudi Arabia

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier that Moscow would keep an eye on the peace meeting on Ukraine due in Saudi Arabia, but its aims are yet to be clarified. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that the meeting in Saudi Arabia would not be useless, as it would help the West realize that Zelensky's so-called peace plan is a dead end.