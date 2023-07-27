TASS signs memorandums on cooperation with leading African news agencies

ST. PETERSBURG, July 27. /TASS/. TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov signed cooperation memorandums with heads of several African news agencies on the sidelines of the second Russia-Africa media forum.

In particular, the memorandums were signed with: Algeria Press Service (Director General Samir Gaid), Namibia Press Agency (NAMPA, CEO Linus Chata), Zimbabwe’s New Ziana (CEO Rangarirai Shoko) and Republic of Congo’s Central African News Agency (ADIAC, Editor-in-Chief Emile Gankama).

The agreement with the Algeria Press Service provides for informational cooperation, including coverage of each other’s activities, as well as obligations to develop cooperation in the newest media technologies on mutually beneficial basis.

The Algeria Press Service is the governmental news agency of Algeria, which provides internal and international news to Algerian press, radio and TV.

The agreement with NAMPA reaffirms the signatories’ obligations to inform each other about planned and ongoing events and projects, and to cooperation in introduction of various media technologies.

NAMPA is a party of the Atlantic Federation of African Press Agencies (FAAPA). In addition to news and information services, NAMPA also provides IT services.

The agreement with New Ziana creates a basis for bilateral cooperation in exchange of information, staff training and mutual visits of employees’ delegations.

New Ziana is owned by the Zimbabwe Mass Media Trust - a joint stock company, owned mainly by the state. The agency prints eight provincial newspapers.

The agreement with ADIAC cements the sides’ intention to develop relations of friendship and cooperation in exchange of information.

The Central African News Agency is the core agency of a large Bassin du Congo-SA media group. The agency has offices in Brazzaville, Pointe-Noire, Kinshasa, Rome, Brussels and Paris. It publishes regional news in Les Depeches de Brazzaville and Le Courrier de Kinshasa dailies, as well as on its website and mobile app.