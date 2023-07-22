US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syria’s airspace eight times in past day

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. The US-led coalition’s fighter jets flew through Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area, across which international air routes run, eight times in the past 24 hours, Oleg Gurinov, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Saturday.

"Three pairs of the coalition’s F-16 and two more pairs of Rafale fighter jets violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area, across which international air routes run, eight times in the past day," he said.

According to Gurinov, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) belonging to the US-led anti-terrorism coalition broke deconfliction protocols 14 times over the past 24 hours.

"Through such actions, the coalition keeps creating dangerous preconditions for air incidents and accidents, and also aggravates the situation in Syria’s airspace," Gurinov said.