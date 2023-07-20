Iraqi Foreign Ministry condemns torching of Swedish embassy in Baghdad

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. The Iraqi Foreign Ministry has condemned protesters’ attack on the Swedish embassy in Baghdad that took place in the early hours of Thursday morning.

"The Foreign Ministry strongly condemns the torching of the Swedish embassy in Baghdad <...>, as the incident occurred in the context of attacks on diplomatic missions and threats to their safety," the ministry said in a statement on Telegram.

According to the statement, the Iraqi government has handed down instructions to carry out an urgent investigation into the incident and take the necessary security measures.

Last night, protesters against a planned Quran burning, authorized by the Stockholm police on July 19, stormed the Swedish embassy in Baghdad and set it on fire. None of the embassy staff was hurt.