Palestine-Israel talks only possible under Middle East Quartet auspices — envoy to Moscow

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Negotiations between Palestine and Israel are only possible if mediated by the Middle East Quartet (Russia, the US, the UN and the EU - TASS), Palestinian Ambassador to Moscow Abdel Hafiz Nofal said on Tuesday.

"We think that the best option to de-escalate tensions is to re-activate the Middle East Quartet. But if before, only the Americans were against it, now both the Americans and the Europeans oppose it. That’s why there are certain difficulties. But we are sure that this is the best option to reinstate peace. The talks between Palestine and Israel should be mediated by the Quartet," the diplomat said.

"But as of now, the US is refusing to engage, while we are firm that that’s what we want," the ambassador pointed out.

On July 3, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched a large-scale operation in Jenin and a nearby camp for Palestinian refugees. On July 5, the Israeli armed forces completed the withdrawal of their units from the Jenin camp. According to the latest data from the Palestinian Health Ministry, 13 Palestinians were killed and at least 120 Arabs were injured in the clashes. At least 20 civilians are in serious condition. In this regard, the Palestinian leadership has decided to suspend all contact with the Israeli authorities and further reduce coordination on security issues.