NATO summit set against Russia — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. NATO countries consider Russia their enemy, so at the Vilnius summit that kicked off on Tuesday, the discussion will have a generally hostile attitude toward Russia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

"This is about the summit of an alliance which is vehemently anti-Russian in nature; Russia is also perceived by them (the alliance’s members - TASS) as an enemy, as an adversary, and the discussions will be held precisely in this spirit," the Kremlin official said.

"We are tracking this (events at the NATO summit - TASS) very thoroughly because, of course, a lot of remarks will definitely be carefully analyzed in order to take measures directed at ensuring our own security," Putin’s press secretary said.

Replying to a question as to how the Kremlin feels about the summit taking place so close to Russia, Peskov said: "It’s not so important where specifically it is being held, near or far from Russia, what’s important, probably, is this event’s content." "On the eve of this summit, its content, actually, already began to display an anti-Russian attitude which has permeated the speeches and statements by representatives from all the member countries of the alliance," he added.

A two-day NATO summit kicked off in Vilnius on Tuesday. In attendance are 31 leaders from member countries and Sweden.