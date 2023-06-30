Baku, Yerevan reach agreement on several provisions of draft peace treaty — ministry

BAKU, June 30. /TASS/. Azerbaijan and Armenia have come to terms regarding several provisions of the draft Agreement on Peace and the Establishment of Interstate Relations, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan said in a statement on Friday.

"The Ministers and their teams continued progress on the draft bilateral Agreement on Peace and the Establishment of Interstate Relations," the ministry said after talks between Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan in the US.

"They reached an agreement on additional articles and achieved mutual understanding on the draft agreement, meanwhile acknowledging that the positions on some key issues require further work," the statement says.

Both ministers expressed their appreciation to the US side for hosting the negotiations.

Bayramov and Mirzoyan met in Washington on June 27-29. Earlier, the top diplomats met in the US capital in early May.