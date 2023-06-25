Wagner’s attempted mutiny justifies West’s support for Ukraine — Macron

PARIS, June 25. /TASS/. The attempted armed rebellion in Russia justifies the West’s support for Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview with the La Provence daily on Sunday, commenting on the situation around PMC Wagner.

"These developments are to make us utterly vigilant and completely justify the support we are giving to the Ukrainians in their resistance," he said.

According to Macron, this situation is still unfolding but reveals a "crack" allegedly existing "in the Russian camp, the fragility of both its army and its auxiliary forces, such as the Wagner Group."

In the evening of June 23, several audio recordings were posted on PMC Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Telegram channel. In particular, he claimed that his units had been allegedly attacked and blamed the military leadership of the country. In connection with these statements, the Federal Security Service (FSB) opened a criminal case over calls for an armed rebellion. The Defense Ministry dismissed the claims about alleged strikes on the "rear camps of the PMC Wagner" as false.

In his address to the nation on Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin described the PMC Wagner’s actions as an armed mutiny and treason.

Later on Saturday, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, in coordination with Putin, held talks with Prigozhin, which yielded a de-escalation plan. Later, Prigozhin said that PMC Wagner was halting its advance to Moscow to return back to its field camps. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the criminal case against the Wagner chief would be dropped, while Prigozhin himself would go to Belarus. Besides, the Russian authorities pledged not to prosecute PMC Wagner troops who took part in the mutiny because of their "combat merits."