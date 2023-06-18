UN to continue efforts to get humanitarian access to Dnieper left bank

UNITED NATIONS, June 18. /TASS/. The United Nations will continue its efforts to get humanitarian access to the Russia-controlled territories on the Dnieper left bank to help those affected by the floods triggered by the Kakhovka Hydropower Plant’s collapse, according to a statement by UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Ukraine Denise Brown released on Sunday.

"The UN will continue to engage to seek the necessary access. We urge the Russian authorities to act in accordance with their obligations under international humanitarian law," the statement reads. "The UN will continue to do all it can to reach all people - including those suffering as a result of the recent dam destruction - who urgently need life-saving assistance, no matter where they are."

On the morning of June 6, the Ukrainian military launched a missile attack on the Kakhovka HPP, which resulted in the destruction of gate sluice valves at the HPP’s dam, triggering an uncontrolled discharge of water. Water levels in Novaya Kakhovka rose to 12 meters and now the water is subsiding. There are 35 communities in the flood zone. According to the latest data, thirty-five people have died. The destruction of the hydropower plant has caused serious environmental damage with farmlands along the Dnieper River being washed away. Additionally, there is a risk that the North Crimean Canal may run low and become too shallow.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the strike on the Kakhovka dam as an act of deliberate sabotage by Ukrainian forces, adding that the Kiev regime should bear full responsibility for its consequences.