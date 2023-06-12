North Korean leader expresses support for Russia, hopes for victory

TOKYO, June 12. /TASS/. North Korea expresses full support and solidarity with Russian people who are defending their sovereignty and future and wishes them prosperity and victory, according to a telegram North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Russia Day.

"Nowadays, the struggle of Russian people against the increasing threats and challenges by hostile forces which are trying to undermine the country’s sovereignty, security and peaceful life is going through a new crucial phase," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) quoted him as saying. Kim Jong Un added that the people of North Korea were fully supportive and united with Russia in protecting its sovereignty and national interests.

"Justice will always prevail and the Russian people will continue to glorify the history of victory," the North Korean leader added.

He also noted that the friendship between the two countries had become a "valuable strategic asset." According to Kim Jong Un, he is ready to continue bolstering good-neighborly relations and strategic cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow.

In conclusion, he wished Putin good health and great success in his work as well as eternal prosperity, development and victory to the Russian people.