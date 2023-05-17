Poland handed over almost all MiG-29 planes to Ukraine, not ready to send F-16s — Duda

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. Poland handed over almost all available MiG-29 jet planes, but the republic is not ready to hand over its F-16 planes, Polish President Andrzej Duda said in Reykjavik Wednesday.

"We have handed over almost all our MiG-29 planes that Ukraine had been asking since the very beginning of the conflict," he said, underscoring that Warsaw provided billions of dollars’ worth of military aid to Kiev and stands at top-3 states in terms of volume of aid provided to Ukraine.

Speaking about F-16 jets, Duda pointed out that Poland does not have many of them.

"The number of F-16 planes that we have does not make it possible to discuss a handover of any of them to Ukraine today," he noted.

"At the same time, we are ready to systematically hand over MiG-29s," the Polish President added, but pointed out that there is a "certain complication."

"Some of our MiGs operate under NATO standards, and therefore contribute to NATO’s security," he explained.

"We promised to consistently hand over planes and we do that," he added.

So far, Poland handed over 14 out of 28 available MiG-29 planes to Kiev. Currently, Polish Air Force has 48 F-16 planes, 12 of them - for training purposes.