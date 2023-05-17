Biden getting incomplete intelligence about Ukrainian conflict, says US journalist

WASHINGTON, May 17. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden is getting incomplete intelligence about the Ukrainian conflict, US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh wrote on his website.

"I have been told that some of the better intelligence about the war does not reach the president, through no fault of those who prepare the often contrary assessments," he said.

According to Hersh, "Biden is said to rely on briefings and other materials prepared by Avril Haines, director of National Intelligence." "She has spent much of her career working for Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, whose ties to Biden and agreement with him on matters pertaining to Russia and China go back decades," the journalist specified.

Hersh also said that CIA Director William Burns "is seen as someone ‘who has come around’ in opposition to some of the White House’s foreign policy follies. "He doesn’t want to be a rat on a sinking ship," Hersh added, citing his sources.