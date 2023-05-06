Chinese minister invites Pakistan to step up coordination in rebuilding Afghanistan

BEIJING, May 6. /TASS/. Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang proposed to Pakistani President Arif Alvi to step up coordination for the rebuilding of Afghanistan as they met in Islamabad, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

"China is ready to strengthen communication and coordination with Pakistan on the Afghan issue and to jointly contribute to the process of peaceful reconstruction of Afghanistan," the minister was quoted as saying in a statement on the ministry’s website.

He said Beijing is striving to ensure stability and development in the region through joint efforts. Qin Gang also conveyed greetings from Chinese President Xi Jinping to Arif Alvi, noting that China and Pakistan are strategic partners promoting comprehensive cooperation in any circumstances.