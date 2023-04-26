Russian ambassador to Sudan says cases of ceasefire violations are recorded

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Cases of violations of the three-day ceasefire in Sudan are being recorded, Russian ambassador to Khartoum Andrey Chernovol told TASS on Wednesday.

"So far, a three-day ceasefire has been declared here. Unfortunately, there are cases of violations and they are recorded. However, there is no intensification of hostilities," the diplomat said.

Russian ambassador to Sudan earlier told TASS that Russia was working on the evacuation of its citizens from Sudan, weighing on all risks. He explained that the delay was due to the assessment of certain risks and threats that needed to be minimized.

Development of situation in Sudan

The US Department of State said on Monday that Sudan's armed forces and special forces agreed to a 72-hour ceasefire, starting at midnight on April 24.

Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Anna Yevstigneyeva said on Tuesday that the ceasefire agreements contributed to an overall reduction in the intensity of hostilities in Sudan, but could not stop them completely.

Also on Tuesday, a Sudanese armed forces spokesman said that the Sudanese army was ready to continue fighting against the Rapid Support Forces units. He noted that the Special Forces were violating the ceasefire and using it to redeploy their units and bring reinforcements to their positions.

The situation in Sudan escalated amid disagreements between the army chief, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who also heads the ruling Sovereignty Council, and the head of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (known as Hemedti), who is al-Burhan’s deputy on the council.

The main points of contention between the two military organizations pertain to the timeline and methods for unifying the armed forces of Sudan, as well as who should be appointed as commander-in-chief of the army: a career military officer, which is al-Burhan’s preferred option, or an elected civilian president, as Dagalo insists.

On April 15, armed clashes between the rival military factions erupted near a military base in Merowe and in the capital, Khartoum. According to the country’s health ministry, more than 600 people have been killed in the country since the conflict broke out. In turn, the World Health Organization reported that the conflict had claimed about 450 lives with over 4,000 people suffering injuries.

Thousands of foreign nationals have been evacuated from Sudan in recent days. Spain, Italy, the Netherlands and France have all closed their embassies in Khartoum. Most countries are reducing their diplomatic presence or relocating their missions to neighboring countries.