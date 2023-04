CAIRO, April 17. /TASS/. Khartoum, the capital city of Sudan, will be freed from the Rapid Support Forces within the next two days, a representative of the Sudanese army said on Monday.

"The capital will be freed from rebel units [the Rapid Support Forces] within less than 48 hours," the person was quoted as saying by the Al Arabiya television channel. "Most of the rebel forces in Khartoum have been liquidated."