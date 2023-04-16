Sudan’s ex-PM warns against foreign interference into country’s affairs

RABAT, April 16. /TASS/. Sudan’s former Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok on Sunday warned against foreign interference into the country’s domestic affairs amid the armed confrontation between the army and the rapid support forces.

"Any foreign interference in Sudan’s affairs must be rejected," the Al Arabiya television channel quoted him as saying. He called on the conflicting parties "for dialogue which will lead to an agreement and the refusal from any foreign interference into Sudan’s affairs."

"An immediate ceasefire and mutual understanding are needed," he said. "A catastrophic humanitarian situation has arisen in Sudan and the Sudanese has no other choice than peace."

"I am calling on Arab and African countries to support the Sudanese people which is in a dire humanitarian situation," he said, adding that the current confrontation in the country "is a war where the winner loses."

The situation in Sudan has escalated due to disagreement between army commander Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who also heads the Sovereign Council (the country's governing body), and his deputy in the council, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemedti), the head of the rapid support force. On the morning of April 15, clashes broke out between the two forces near a military base in the city of Merowe and in the Sudanese capital Khartoum. According to latest reports, dozens have been killed and hundreds have been wounded in the conflict.