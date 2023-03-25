BUCHAREST, March 25. /TASS/. A Romanian senator who was blackballed by Ukraine’s notorious Mirotvorets (Peacemaker) website on Friday has called on her country to reconsider its position on Ukraine who she said behaves like a terrorist.

According to Diana Sosoaca, such Ukrainian threats show that Romania has been providing financial and other assistance to a criminal state. Romania should immediately reconsider its stance on Kiev over the latter’s behavior as a terrorist, the senator wrote on her Facebook page (owned by the US-based corporation Meta, outlawed as an extremist organization in Russia) on Friday.

"Ukraine has completely disqualified itself," Sosoaca wrote. "The time has come when the international community should realize that Ukraine does not deserve the support it has been receiving because it is the heir of a Nazi empire, while [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky could not be other than Hitler," she added.

On Tuesday, Sosoaca endorsed a bill calling on Romania to denounce the 1997 agreement between her country and Ukraine and annex a number of former Romanian territories in Ukraine, including Snake Island. The sponsor of the bill insisted that cultural identity, traditions, customs and religion be returned to roughly a million ethnic Romanians in Ukraine.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Oleg Nikolenko said on Friday that his ministry strongly condemned the attempt to call into question Ukraine’s territorial integrity and would initiate the imposition of sanctions on Sosoaca.

Sosaca, a professional lawyer, was elected to the upper house of Romania’s parliament from the Alliance for the Union of Romanians in 2020. She was later expelled from the right-wing nationalist party and is now a member of S.O.S. Romania, a non-parliamentary party.