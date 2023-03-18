Serbia, Kosovo agree on sequence of measures to normalize ties – EU foreign policy chief

BRUSSELS, March 19. /TASS/. Serbia and Kosovo have agreed on the sequence of measures to normalize bilateral relations, the first of them being Kosovo’s implementation of its commitments regarding self-management of Serbian communities in Kosovo, the EU foreign policy chief said early on Sunday.

"I am glad to announce that finally, after 12 hours [of negotiations] we have a deal," the EU foreign policy chief said after the 12-hour EU-mediated talks with the prime minister of the unrecognized Kosovo republic, Albin Kurti, and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic. "Kosovo and Serbia have agreed on implementation annex of the Agreement on the path of normalization of relations between them."

"Kosovo has agreed to launch immediately - and when I’m saying immediately, I mean immediately - negotiations within European Union-facilitated dialogue on establishing specific arrangements and guarantees to ensure an appropriate level of self-management for the Serbian communities in Kosovo," the EU foreign policy chief added.