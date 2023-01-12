South Korean leader says Seoul may seek nukes in future — TV

SEOUL, January 12. /TASS/. South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said his country might deploy tactical nukes or build its own armament in the event of a worsening situation on the Korean Peninsula because of Pyongyang’s nuclear program, South Korea’s KBS said on Thursday.

"If the [North Korean] nuclear issue worsens, the Republic of Korea could deploy tactical nuclear weapons or possess its own nukes. If that happens, we'll be able to get hold of them sooner with our science and technology," the South Korean leader said at a meeting with the foreign and defense ministries who briefed the president on their goals and plans for 2023.

However, Yoon added that the realistic option was for Seoul and the United States to cooperate in the defense sphere. "Right now we're having discussions about South Korea and the United States sharing information, participating together, and conducting joint planning and joint execution," the South Korean president said. Earlier, he said joint planning regarding US nuclear forces was being discussed.

US officials have insisted on an extended deterrence scheme that would authorize the use of any weapons, including nuclear ones, to protect an ally. In August, Yoon said his administration would not violate the non-proliferation regime.

Last year, North Korea test fired a record of over 70 ballistic and cruise missiles across 37 launches. Since last spring, Seoul and Washington have been warning of a potential nuclear test by the DPRK.