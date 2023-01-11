Beijing calls for unbiased attitude after US sets up committee on China

BEIJING, January 11. /TASS/. China calls on US policymakers to treat China and the development of bilateral relations objectively, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin told a briefing in comments on the creation of a select committee on China by the US House of Representatives.

"We hope that the relevant officials in the US will be objective with regard to China-US relations, and that they will be guided by the US side's own interests and the common interests of China and the US," the spokesman said.

"We expect them to meet the Chinese side halfway and promote mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and mutually beneficial cooperation," Wang Wenbin stressed.

The US House of Representatives has approved the creation of "the Select Committee on the Strategic Competition between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party," which will include representatives from both parties. Kevin McCarthy, Speaker of the US House of Representatives, is the author of the idea to set up the committee. Mike Gallagher (Republican from Wisconsin) is expected to chair the new committee.

The committee will deal with issues related to the strategic dependence of the US on China in supply chains and some additional areas, as well as a variety of other issues.