Thousands of opponents of Netanyahu’s cabinet hold protest rally in Tel Aviv — report

TEL AVIV, January 8. /TASS/. Thousands of opponents of the new Israeli government, led by head of the Likud party Benjamin Netanyahu, held a protest rally in downtown Tel Aviv against the judicial reform, spearheaded by Minister of Justice Yariv Levin, the Times of Israel reports.

The report cites the joint statement of rally organizers, who said that the rally protests against the "coup d’etat, carried out by the criminal government." On Wednesday, Levin published the parameters of the judicial reform, which will limit the power of the Supreme Court regarding governmental laws and decisions and will provide control over judge appointment to the government. According to the organizers, the Saturday rally involved up to 10,000 people.