Turkey's NATO membership no hindrance to cooperation with Russia – presidential spokesman

ANKARA, January 3. /TASS/. NATO membership and allied relations with the US do not prevent Turkey from maintaining constructive relations with Russia, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin has said.

"Turkey's participation in NATO and its allied relations with the United States do not prevent good relations with Russia. Our priority is to ensure peace, stability and prosperity in our region and beyond. With this in mind and staying committed to the traditional foreign policy, we simultaneously are expanding the horizons of foreign policy through new approaches," he said in an interview with Kriter magazine.

Kalin added that Turkey's participation in the North Atlantic Alliance was not an obstacle to the development of cooperation with China, the countries of Africa, the Middle East and Latin America.