Kim Jong-un demands North Korean defense capabilities be strengthened in 2023

TOKYO, December 28. /TASS/. North Korea must continue strengthening its defense potential in 2023 taking into account the ‘provocative situation’ on the Korean Peninsula, the country’s leader Kim Jong-un said in his report on the second day of the 6th Plenum of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, outlining the main goals in this direction, the Voice of Korea radio reported on Wednesday.

According to it, the North Korean leader’s report provided an analysis of the situation on the Korean Peninsula, the "international political situation," and presented principles of foreign policy and directions for "countering adversaries." "It also set strengthening defense capabilities, which must be dynamically achieved in 2023 in response to the multilateral changing situation, as its main goal," the report said.

In addition, Kim Jong-un touched upon the situation in North Korea in general in his report and noted that members of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea and other leaders "must fundamentally change their approach and style of work" in order to fulfill the tasks set out. He also touched on "radical changes in people's ideological and everyday culture." The Central Committee Plenum is expected to last several days.

Further details of the report and the specific goals laid out by the country's leadership for strengthening defense were not given.