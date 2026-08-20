MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. The liberation of Matyashevo in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) has allowed the Russian Armed Forces to sever Ukrainian forces’ supply routes and create conditions for further advance in the Dobropolye direction, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

Service members of the Battlegroup Center’s Pskov Guards Airborne Forces (VDV) formation liberated the settlement of Matyashevo during combat operations in the Dobropolye direction.

"The liberation of Matyashevo has made it possible to cut off the enemy’s logistical routes and create conditions for the further advance of Russian units in the Dobropolye direction of the special military operation," the ministry said in a statement.