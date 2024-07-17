Russia ready to work with any US president capable of holding equal dialogue — Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS, July 17. /TASS/. Russia is poised to work with any elected US leader who will be willing to hold an equal and mutually respectful dialogue, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference in the United Nations after taking part in its Security Council meetings as chairman.

"[Russian President Vladimir] Putin has repeatedly pointed out: we will be working with any US leader, we will be ready to work with any US leader who will be elected by the American people and who will be ready for an equal and mutually respectful dialogue," the top Russian diplomat said.

Lavrov recalled that with Donald Trump as US president, "despite very serious sanctions, dialogue did take place." "And it is very helpful in any case," the minister concluded.

The US presidential election will take place on November 5. Incumbent President Joe Biden, who runs for re-election, has secured enough votes among Democrats. On July 15, Trump was formally selected at the Republican National Convention as the presidential nominee.