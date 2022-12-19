Seoul believes Japan would need approval from South Korea for counterstrike on DPRK

SEOUL, December 19. /TASS/. The office of the South Korean president on Monday said Japan would need to consult with South Korea or win its approval for a counterstrike on the DPRK.

"If it is a grave matter directly connected to security on the Korean Peninsula or our national interest, it is obvious that there need to be close consultations with us or our agreement in advance," a presidential official said, Yonhap reported.

Officials said earlier that under the South Korean constitution, the country’s territory includes the DPRK, so if Tokyo were to use force against Pyongyang, it would need to seek the backing from Seoul.

Japan on Friday published a revised national security strategy that stipulates a counterstrike capability if the country comes under attack. When asked if Tokyo will consult with Seoul if it decides to strike the DPRK, a Japanese representative answered in the negative, prompting concern in South Korea.

The South Korean administration, however, expressed some understanding, saying Japan was responding to regional instability that had been provoked by North Korea and that security discussions with Japan and the US would continue.