SPB Exchange to hold trading sessions on weekends from February 1

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. SPB Exchange will hold trading sessions on Saturdays and Sundays from 10:00 a.m. Moscow time [07:00 a.m. GMT] to 07:00 p.m. Moscow time [04:00 p.m. GMT], the St. Petersburg-based trading platform said.

"SPB Exchange will hold trading sessions on Saturdays and Sundays, starting February 1, 2025. Sucfh a decision was made at a request of traders," the bourse said.

Stocks of fifteen companies will be present during weekend trading, including securities of Gazprom, VTB, Lukoil and Novatek. Market makers will be present to support liquidity during the mentioned period.