G7 states support IAEA’s efforts on Zaporozhye NPP protection zone — statement

BERLIN, December 12. /TASS/. The G7 member states support the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) efforts to establish protection zone around the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, says the joint G7 statement, adopted after a video conference meeting Monday.

The G7 leaders "strongly condemn" what they called Russia’s "continued seizure and militarization" of the Zaporozhye NPP and "willful destabilization" of the power plant.

"We support the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) efforts to establish a Safety and Security Zone," the statement reads.

The Zaporozhye NPP is the largest operational nuclear power plant in Europe. Russia took control of it on February 28, during the first days of the special military operation in Ukraine. The power plant continued to operate as usual. In early September, it was visited by an IAEA mission led by Director General Rafael Grossi. After the delegation left the site, IAEA employees stayed at the power plant as observers. Later, the agency published a report, calling to establish a protection zone around the power plant in order to prevent emergencies that could be caused by hostilities.