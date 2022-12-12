Iran expands sanctions against UK, EU individuals, entities for supporting terrorism

TEHRAN, December 12. /TASS/. Iran has expanded the sanctions list on Monday, adding to it certain individuals and legal entities from the UK and the European Union, including for supporting terrorism and inciting hatred, the country’s Foreign Ministry said in statements on Monday.

According to the statements, the sanctions are imposed for deliberate actions in support of terrorism and terrorist groups, as well as for kindling hatred, incitement to terrorism and violence that have led to riots, terrorist attacks and the violation of the human rights of the Iranian people. Five entities and 10 individuals from the EU, as well as four entities and 13 individuals from the UK were added to the list.

In particular, Tehran imposed sanctions against the French magazine Charlie Hebdo, Radio Farda broadcasting in Farsi, the German company Water Engineering Trading, former French Foreign Minister Bernard Kouchner, the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, Minister of State for Immigration Robert Jenrick, the UK’s Chief of the Defense Staff Admiral Tony Radakin as well as against other British and European individuals and legal entities. The restrictions include a ban on the issuance of visas and entry into Iran, confiscation of property and assets in the territory under the jurisdiction of Tehran.

Iran has been gripped by protests since the funeral of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on September 16. According to the official version, this Kurdish girl was detained by the police for not wearing her headscarf properly. During an interrogation that followed, she suffered a heart attack and died. Social media, however, spread word that Amini had been beaten by police. Several Iranian regions have seen a chain of attacks since then, whose victims are Iranian law enforcement as well as civilians.

Against this background, the EU, the US and some other countries imposed sanctions against Iranian individuals and legal entities, responsible, according to them, for quashing protests. Tehran believes that Washington and Brussels are using sanctions as an instrument to build up social tension in Iran.