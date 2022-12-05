Several explosions rock Kharkov city, Ukraine’s media outlet reports

KIEV, December 5./TASS/. Several explosions rocked Kharkov on Monday, Ukraine’s Strana media outlet reports.

No other details have been immediately available. An air raid alarm system was declared across the entire Ukraine, including the Kharkov region earlier on Monday.

On Monday, Ukraine’s Kiev TV channel said blasts could be heard in central Odessa. According to 5 Kanal (Channel 5), a blast was reported from the Kirovograd region on Monday. According to preliminary information, the air defense system was activated. The Klymenko Time magazine reports about an explosion in the Nikolayev region.

Earlier, the media informed about explosions in Vinnitsa and Cherkasy regions as well as in Poltava region’s Kremenchug, where the largest oil refinery in Ukraine is located.

Chairman of the We Stand With Russia movement Vladimir Rogov mentioned explosions in the Kiev-controlled part of Zaporozhye region, including in the city of Zaporozhye.