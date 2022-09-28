International organizations should investigate incidents at Nord Stream — Le Pen

PARIS, September 28. /TASS/. International organizations should investigate gas leaks at the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, head of the National Rally faction in the lower house of the French Parliament Marine Le Pen told the RTL radio station on Wednesday.

"An international investigation [into these incidents] is necessary. When sabotage occurs there are those who try to make matters worse and push for war," she said. "This is highly worrisome," the politician noted. "The international organizations should establish who is responsible for these subversive acts," Le Pen stressed.

On Tuesday, Nord Stream AG reported "unprecedented damage" that occurred on Monday "at three lines of offshore pipelines of the Nord Stream system."

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow was "extremely concerned about this news" and did not rule out that the incidents could have been caused by sabotage.

Later, Swedish seismologists reported that on Monday, they registered two explosions along the routes of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines.