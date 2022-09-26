Conflict in Ukraine has risk to become global nuclear disaster — UNGA President

UNITED NATIONS, September 26. /TASS/. The conflict in Ukraine can escalate into a nuclear catastrophe, UN General Assembly President Csaba Korosi said during the ministerial meeting, dedicated to the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons.

According to Korosi, the situation in Ukraine "has credible risk of global nuclear disaster."

"We all know that such a conflict would never stay at the tactical [nuclear weapons] level," Korosi said.

Earlier, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan stated that US authorities told Moscow "on a very high level" that use of nuclear weapons by Russia will have catastrophic consequences and Washington will provide a decisive response. When asked if Moscow received such signal and how the Kremlin treats it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment.

On September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on partial mobilization. In his address to the Russian people, he noted that the contact line in the special military operation area is "over 1,000 kilometers long," adding that the joint forces "face not only the neo-Nazi militias, but effectively the entire war machine of the collective West," which threatens Russia’s very existence. Putin underscored that Russia will be ready to use all available means to protect its territorial integrity and its people.