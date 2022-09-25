Over 85,000 LPR citizens cast their votes in Russia on day 3 of referendum

LUGANSK, September 25. /TASS/. More than 85,000 citizens of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) cast their votes at the referendum on the republic’s accession to Russia at polling stations in Russia on the third day of the voting, Svetlana Kirsanova, chairperson of the LPR Central Election Commission’s (CEC) commission abroad, said on Sunday.

"Today, on September 25, as many as 85,916 residents of the Lugansk People’s Republic cast their votes on Russia’s territory," she said.

Chairperson of the republic’s Central Election Commission Yelena Kravchenko said earlier that the voted turnout after three days of voting stands at 76.09%, with more than onr million people having cast their votes.