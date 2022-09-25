Dushanbe, Bishkek say committed to agreement on ending confrontation

DUSHANBE, September 25. /TASS/. Peace on the border between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan is possibly only if the sides strictly observe the peace agreements, Saymumim Yatimov, chief of Tajikistan’s State Committee on National Security, said on Sunday.

"Peace on the Tajik-Kyrgyz border will be possible if we strictly obey the protocols and documents we have signed," he said after signing a protocol on settling the situation on the border.

"Today, we signed a protocol, which can be called a protocol of demilitarization. Resolute measures have been taken, they are reflected in the protocol and it is necessary to observe them. Concurrently, we spoke here and agreed that no conflict should happen on the Tajik-Kyrgyz border," he said.

Chief of Kyrgyzstan’s State Committee on National Security Kamchybek Tashiyev, in his turn, vowed to "implement all the protocol’s provisions" and said he expected "the same attitude from the esteemed neighbors." "No more conflicts should happen," he stressed.

Yatimov also called on politicians and the mass media to be careful when commenting on the conflict. "We should be very careful about the use of words, definitions and terminology. My words are first of all addressed to the mass media, bloggers, and politicians. Any word may do harm," he noted.

The two countries’ security chiefs held talks at the Kizil-Bel checkpoint and signed a protocol on the cessation of the conflict on their shared border.

Armed clashes between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan flared up on September 14 in the Kekh area in the Vorukh Tajik enclave and at several sections of their shared border and lasted until September 17. According to the Tajik side, more than 40 Tajik nationals were killed in the course of the conflict. Bishkek reported 59 deaths.