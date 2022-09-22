UN chief sees no sign of Ukrainian conflict coming to end

UNITED NATIONS, September 22. /TASS/. There is no sign that the conflict in Ukraine is coming to an end, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said at a UN Security Council ministerial meeting on Ukraine on Thursday.

"Russia’s war in Ukraine shows no sign of letting up," he pointed out. "The latest developments are dangerous and disturbing," Guterres said, adding: "They are further steps away from any prospect of peace."

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation based on a request from the heads of the Donbass republics. In response, the West imposed major sanctions on Russia. In addition, Western countries started to provide weapons and military equipment to Kiev, whose total value is currently estimated at billions of dollars.