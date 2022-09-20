LPR Parliament deputies unanimously pass law on referendum

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. The law on holding a referendum on the Lugansk People's Republic’s (LPR) becoming part of the Russian Federation was passed unanimously by deputies of the People's Council (the republic’s parliament) on Tuesday, Viktor Vodolatsky, First Deputy Chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots, said.

"The law on holding a referendum in the Lugansk People's Republic was passed unanimously by the deputies of the LPR People's Council," he wrote on his Telegram channel while also posting a video of voting on the bill ‘On the referendum of the Lugansk People's Republic on becoming part of the Russian Federation as a subject of the Russian Federation’. The decision was adopted in two readings unanimously.

It is noted in the video that the law was developed at the initiative of the head of the republic Leonid Pasechnik. The document establishes the procedure for the referendum. "It is stated that citizens of the Lugansk People's Republic, including those outside the Lugansk People's Republic, who have reached the age of 18, except for citizens recognized by court as incompetent, have the right to participate in the referendum on the day of voting," the document stated, as read to Parliament.

On Monday, the LPR Civic Chamber called on the republic’s head, Leonid Pasechnik, to immediately hold a referendum on joining Russia. The Chamber stressed that this step will ensure the republic’s security and create new opportunities for its reconstruction. Later, the Civic Chamber of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) issued a similar appeal to its leader, Denis Pushilin, and the parliament. After that, the DPR head had a telephone conversation with his LPR counterpart and suggested synchronizing efforts to prepare for the referendums.

Earlier, Pasechnik said that the republic might hold a referendum, in which its residents would express their opinion on the region's joining the Russian Federation. On July 15, the LPR decided to establish a public headquarters for the referendum, and a headquarters’ reception room opened in Lugansk on July 25 to inform the population about its preparations.