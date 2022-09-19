Ukrainian forces constantly shell Energodar for several straight days — local official

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces have been constantly shelling Energodar for several days in a row, the head of the city’s military-civilian administration told the Rossiya-24 TV channel on Monday.

"The constant shelling has been underway for several straight days already," Alexander Volga said. "We thought that the IAEA’s mission would influence the situation but, as we see, they are not particularly inhibited by the presence of the mission itself, the working group on the premises of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant: the strikes on the city are being delivered anyway. The Volna summer co-op which is located in the immediate vicinity of the nuclear plant, a thermal power plant and the shoreline has practically ceased to exist," the official explained.

According to him, currently Ukraine’s armed forces are delivering strikes in the immediate vicinity of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant and the thermal power plant located nearby. He specified that the nuclear facility is one kilometer away from the thermal power plant.

The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant located in Energodar is controlled by Russian troops. In early September, the nuclear facility was visited by a mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) led by its Director General Rafael Grossi. After the mission left the nuclear power plant, two IAEA employees stayed behind as observers. Later, the IAEA published a report urging to create a security zone around the nuclear facility to prevent accidents caused by military action.