United States may impose sanctions for attempts to expand use of Mir cards outside Russia

WASHINGTON, September 15. /TASS/. The US Treasury may introduce restrictive measures in support of "Russia’s attempts to expand" the use of the Mir payment system outside its territory. This is according to a statement on the website of the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

"OFAC is prepared to use these targeting authorities in response to supporters of Russia’s sanctions evasion, including Russia’s efforts to expand the use of NSPK [Russia’s national system of payment cards - TASS] or the MIR National Payment System outside of the territory of the Russian Federation," the statement says.

The US Treasury also added Chairman of the board of the National Settlement Depository (NSD, part of the Moscow Exchange group) Viktor Zhidkov and the head of the board of JSC National Clearing Center Eddie Astanin to the US sanctions list.