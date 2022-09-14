Donetsk mayor says 192 civilians killed in Ukraine’s shelling since February

DONETSK, September 14. /TASS/. Over 190 Donetsk residents, including eight children, have been killed in shelling by the Ukrainian armed forced since this February, the city’s mayor Alexey Kulemzin said in an interview with TASS.

"There have been lots of victims among civilians as 192 people have been killed in the city since February, including eight children. In Donetsk only 887 people have been injured, including 42 children," he said.

It was reported in August that a total of 304 civilians were killed in the Donetsk People’s Republic since the escalation of the conflict on February 17, including 17 children, and almost 3,000 people, including 195 children, were injured.