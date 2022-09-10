Twenty servicemen of Donetsk People’s Republic killed in past day — spokesman

DONETSK, September 10. /TASS/. Twenty service members of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) have been killed and 13 more wounded in the past 24 hours, fighting the Ukrainian army, Eduard Basurin, deputy chief of the DPR People’s Militia, said on Saturday.

"We regret to inform that 20 defenders of the Donetsk People’s Republic were killed and 13 more were wounded in the line of military duty while fighting for independence," the press service of the DPR defense agency quotes his statement on its Telegram channel.

According to Basurin, in the past 24 hours the Ukrainian armed forces fired more than 100 shells into the republic, using tanks, heavy artillery and mortars. Ukrainian forces opened fire against eight populated localities in the DPR, damaging eight residential buildings and two civilian facilities.

The DPR mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center on issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had opened fire against the republic’s populated localities 33 times on Saturday.