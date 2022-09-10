Germany, France demands resolution of ‘Kosovo problem’ from Serbia - Vucic

BELGRADE, September 10. /TASS/. Germany and France with support of the US and Turkey demanded that the Belgrade "resolved the Kosovo problem" shortly, Serbian President Alekasandar Vucic said in his address to the nation after the national Security Council meeting Saturday.

"France and Germany, the largest European states, with support from the US and Turkey, as they said, advocated resolution of the ‘Kosovo problem’ amid a war in Europe," Vucic said.

The Security Council meeting took place after Vucic’s talks on Kosovo with EU Special Representative for Western Balkan Issues Miroslav Lajcak, German Chancellor Advisor Jens Ploetner and French President Advisor Emmanuel Bonne. The negotiators arrived in Serbia on September 9, in order to "examine the options for progress in the dialogue" between Belgrade and Pristina. They met with the Prime Minister of the unrecognized Kosovo Albin Kurti, after which they arrived with a visit in Belgrade. During the meeting, Vucic reiterated Serbia’s position on non-recognition of Kosovo.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz sent a joint letter to the president of Serbia, calling for "hard decisions" on Kosovo and Metohija. The two leaders notified Vucic that advisors Ploetner and Bonne are being sent to assist the EU Special Representative.

The UN Security Council Resolution 1244, adopted on June 10, 1999, confirms that the autonomous region of Kosovo and Metohija is a part of Serbia. Kosovo authorities unilaterally declared independence in February 2008. Over 60 nations, including Russia, India and China, as well as 5 EU states oppose the recognition of Kosovo’s independence.