Princess reveals why the Romanovs are grateful to late Queen Elizabeth II

PARIS, September 9. /TASS/. The Romanov Family will always remain grateful to Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom for the attention she paid to preserving the memory of the last Russian tsar’s children, said Princess Feodora Alekseyevna, who heads the Romanov Fund for Russia, in an interview with TASS on Friday.

"The news about the death of Elizabeth II deeply saddened us. She was the witness to many dramatic events almost over the last one hundred years," Princess Romanov said. "Her devotion to her responsibilities commanded the admiration and respect of her contemporaries. All members of the Romanovs, with whom the Royal family was closely linked during their long history, deeply mourn the loss of Elizabeth II," the Princess noted.

"Our family will forever remain grateful to Her Majesty and her spouse Prince Philip for their attention to the identification of the remains of Tsar Nicolas II, Empress Alexandra Feodorovna and their children, including Crown Prince Aleksey and Grand Princess Maria," Princess Feodora noted.

The Duke of Edinburgh - the spouse of Elizabeth II - was the grand nephew of Empress Alexandra Feodorovna, the Princess said. In the 1990s, Prince Philip provided his blood samples to assist analyses of the remains of Tsar Nicolas II and his relatives began. He aided in ascertaining the remains and the Romanovs remember that, the head of the Fund stressed.

Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, who ascended to the British throne in 1952, died at the age of 96 in Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday afternoon.