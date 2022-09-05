Energodar city head says Ukraine readies new provocations against Zaporozhye NPP

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Alexander Volga, the head of the military-civilian administration of Energodar, said the city’s government had obtained information that the armed forces of Ukraine are plotting provocations against the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.

"There’s information that the armed forces of Ukraine are preparing some more provocations against the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant," he said on Rossiya-24 television on Monday.

Volga said the city’s residents wouldn’t leave the city, despite provocations by the Ukrainian forces.

"Everyone understands perfectly well where the shells are coming from toward us, who is bombing the city and who is causing damage to it," he said on Rossiya-24 television.

According to Volga, residents are facing pressure from Ukraine and on the Internet, including disinformation in Telegram channels.

"Local residents, who have designated the city of Energodar as their place of residence, don’t care about this situation in principle. It’s clear that it feels unpleasant to read some fabrications, but all residents are well aware that this is done by specially trained people who are waging an information war against the residents of our city, not their former neighbors who have left. Specialists in information warfare are at work, trying to intimidate residents of the city and the nearest settlements," he said.

Energodar and Zaporozhye NPP, that’s located near the city and is Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, are shelled by Ukrainian forces. The Ukrainian military uses artillery, MLRS and drones. There also were two attempts to drop paratroopers near Energodar. One of them aimed to take control of the ZNPP before a visit to the station by a team of the International Atomic Energy Agency.