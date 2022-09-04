Two DPR soldiers killed, five wounded during day — People’s Militia

DONETSK, September 4. /TASS/. Two serviceman of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) were killed and five more were wounded in combat operations against Ukrainian forces during the day, Eduard Basurin, deputy chief of the DPR People’s Militia, reported on Sunday.

"We regret to inform that two soldiers of the Donetsk People’s Republic were killed and five more were wounded while fighting for independence," the press service of the People’s Militia quoted him as saying on its Telegram channel.

According to Basurin, Ukrainian troops fired more than 130 shells from heavy artillery systems, tanks and mortars. Seven settlements came under shelling. Eleven houses were damaged. Four civilians were wounded.