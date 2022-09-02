Kiev forces shell Zaporozhye NPP again — local administration official

MELITOPOL, September 2. /TASS/. A yet another shelling of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) occurred late on Friday, a local administration official said.

"The Zaporozhye NPP is again being shelled by militants of [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky. In the past two hours, at least four heavy [munitions] have landed in the Zaporozhye NPP zone," said Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the Zaporozhye Region’s military-civilian administration.

Rogov told TASS the shelling began at approximately 21:10. "Heavy weapons positioned on the opposite bank of the Dnepr River were used," he said.

Early on Saturday, Rogov wrote in his Telegram channel that "three [projectiles] landed 400 meters east of ZNPP, one - between Unit 2 and Unit 3."

"A power supply line has been disrupted. The nuclear power plant switched to serving its own needs," the official said.

On Thursday, the IAEA mission led by Director General Rafael Grossi visited the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. In Grossi’s words, the international experts were able to obtain key information about the situation at the plant, and they will continue their work as many issues require a more detailed discussion. The IAEA is establishing permanent presence at the Zaporozhye NPP, Grossi said. He also talked to residents of Energodar city, where the plant is located. The people handed him a letter calling for an end to Ukrainian provocations against the nuclear power plant.