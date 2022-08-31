Vostok-2022 exercise kicks off

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. The Vostok-2022 command and staff exercise will start on September 1 at seven training range of the Eastern Military District and in water areas and coastal zones of the Sea of Japan and the Sea of Okhotsk.

50,000 servicemen from fourteen countries will take part in maneuvers.

The exercise will be held until September 7, the Russian Defense Ministry said earlier. Further to Russia, representatives of Azerbaijan, Algeria, Armenia, Belarus, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Laos, Mongolia, Nicaragua, Syria, and Tajikistan will participate in it.