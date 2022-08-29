Over 50,000 people sign letter to IAEA leadership about situation around Zaporozhye plant

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. A letter to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Directorate on the situation around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant has been signed by over 50,000 people, Alexander Volga, head of the military-civilian administration of the city of Energodar, said on Monday during a Rossiya-24 TV broadcast.

"All of this (shelling of Energodar - TASS) is naturally done solely in retaliation against the residents of the city, who decided to address Mr. Grossi (IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi - TASS) with their public letter. Here we have a campaign going on in the Zaporozhye Region to collect and send signatures. Around 50,000 signatures have been collected so far," he said.

On Friday, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the military-civilian administration of the Zaporozhye Region, said that Energodar residents signed an open letter to the IAEA leadership asking them to force Ukraine, whose troops are shelling the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant located in the city, to stop the strikes. As the document stated, "There is a critical situation in the area of the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, the Zaporozhye plant."

On Thursday, as a result of the Ukrainian strike on Energodar, electricity was cut off in a number of settlements in the Zaporozhye Region. Due to the failure of the distribution point on the Melitopol line, the power supply of the Kherson Region was cut off. Power supply to most districts and major cities was restored.