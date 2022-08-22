Russia’s FSB foils IS suicide terror plot targeting member of India’s leadership

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has taken into custody a member of the international terrorist organization, the Islamic State (IS - outlawed in Russia), who was plotting a suicide bombing attack on a member of India's ruling establishment, the Russian Federal Security Service’s Center for Public Relations (CPR) told TASS on Monday.

"The Federal Security Service has identified and apprehended in Russia a member of the outlawed (by the Russian Federation) Islamic State international terrorist organization. The detainee is a native of a Central Asian country, who planned to commit a terrorist attack against a member of India’s ruling circles by blowing himself up," the FSB reported.

According to the Russian intelligence service, the foreign national was recruited by one of the Islamic State’s ringleaders as a suicide bomber sometime between April and June 2022, while in Turkey. "His ideological indoctrination was conducted remotely via Telegram messenger accounts and during personal meetings in Istanbul with an IS representative," the Center for Public Relations reported.

The FSB noted that the terrorist swore allegiance to the IS Amir, after which he was instructed to leave for Russia, draw up the necessary documents and fly to India to commit this act of terrorism.